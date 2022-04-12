Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.65. 38,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,739. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

