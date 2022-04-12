Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

