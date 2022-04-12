Folgory Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,425.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $33,425.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00105067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

