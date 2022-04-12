Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.09. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 285,531 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$49.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

