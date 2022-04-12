Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 310,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,296,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.
Flora Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGC)
Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.
