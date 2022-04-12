Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of FCUUF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 33.09 and a quick ratio of 33.09. The company has a market cap of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.53.
About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.