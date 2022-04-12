Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.77% of KB Home worth $109,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 14.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 18.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. 42,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

