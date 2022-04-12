Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,678,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Infosys worth $396,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Infosys stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

