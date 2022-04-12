Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,405 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $414,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,021,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $406.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.