Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $22.10 Million in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,259,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Mandiant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth approximately $17,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $3,757,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mandiant Inc has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Mandiant news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

