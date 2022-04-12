Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $42.87 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Blueprint Medicines worth $42,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 876,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $68.79. 1,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,435. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Citigroup started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

