Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $39.92 Million Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $39,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

