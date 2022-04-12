Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.25 Billion Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,249,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

HD opened at $309.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

