Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $158.96 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Chart Industries worth $158,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

