Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $119.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,796,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716,464 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $119,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter.

PICK stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 280,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

