Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Alarm.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Alarm.com by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,912. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

