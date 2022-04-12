Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.74% of Synaptics worth $311,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

