Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 5,352 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Merit Medical Systems worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. 2,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

