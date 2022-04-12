Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,253 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 306,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VECO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.