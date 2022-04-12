Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,065,757 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Marathon Oil worth $139,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

