FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.