First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

First United has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First United to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of FUNC opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 million. Analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

