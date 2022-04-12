First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAD traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.14. 63,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average of $117.49.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.