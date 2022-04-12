First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Stock Price Up 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM – Get Rating) shares rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.53 and last traded at $59.52. Approximately 449,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 805,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.