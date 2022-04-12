First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. 429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,903. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

