First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

FTCS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

