First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.89 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $178.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.