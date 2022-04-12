First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.45.

FM stock opened at C$40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.07. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

