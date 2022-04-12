First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Trading Down 0.2%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.96. 2,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $131 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First National’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First National during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First National during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First National by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.