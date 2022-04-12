First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Cut to $31.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

FFWM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Foundation by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after acquiring an additional 171,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Foundation by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

