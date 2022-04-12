First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Gap Up to $41.60

Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.60, but opened at $43.40. First Financial shares last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 427 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on THFF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $537.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

