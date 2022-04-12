First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Gap Up to $41.60

Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.60, but opened at $43.40. First Financial shares last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 427 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on THFF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $537.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:THFF)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.