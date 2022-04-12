First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $971.20.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $643.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $616.41 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $728.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.