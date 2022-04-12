First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Cut to $27.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

BUSE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

