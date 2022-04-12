Financial Survey: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) versus Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Ramaco Resources 14.03% 20.80% 14.25%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Resources and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ramaco Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.31%. Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.37%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Resources and Ramaco Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 17.71 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.48 Ramaco Resources $283.39 million 2.39 $39.76 million $0.91 16.84

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramaco Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats American Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W. Atkins in August 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.

