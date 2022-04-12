Financial Review: TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cosmos alerts:

6.8% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Cosmos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cosmos and TRxADE HEALTH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than Cosmos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos and TRxADE HEALTH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH $9.89 million 1.65 -$5.32 million ($0.65) -3.08

Cosmos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRxADE HEALTH.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos and TRxADE HEALTH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH -53.76% -50.16% -40.27%

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats Cosmos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cosmos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.