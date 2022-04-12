Financial Review: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) versus Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik N/A N/A N/A Baozun -2.34% -3.68% -2.07%

7.2% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 1.09 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.47 billion 0.38 -$32.08 million ($0.48) -16.94

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kidpik and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baozun 1 3 1 0 2.00

Baozun has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 48.34%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Kidpik.

Summary

Kidpik beats Baozun on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidpik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods. The company serves its customers through its retail website, kidpik.com; Amazon; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. Kidpik Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

