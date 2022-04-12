Financial Contrast: Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 27.95% 13.07% 0.98% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 19.39% 11.33% 0.89%

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Citizens BancShares pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 5.25 $547.46 million $53.88 11.94 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $54.87 million 2.51 $10.64 million $2.44 12.88

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Citizens BancShares and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus price target of $993.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.43%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 529 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

