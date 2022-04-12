Financial Contrast: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) vs. Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY)

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paringa Resources and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.31%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A American Resources $7.76 million 17.71 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.48

Paringa Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Summary

American Resources beats Paringa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paringa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paringa Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development mineral properties. It holds interest on Buck Creek Mine Complex, which consists of Poplar Grove and Cypress Mines. The company was founded by David Chapman on February 27, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

