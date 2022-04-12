FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 59,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,418,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 332,787 shares of company stock worth $6,754,466.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

