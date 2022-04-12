Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.88.

NYSE WHR opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

