Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,682 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 575,909 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,141,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,989,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Air Lease by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,268,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,913,000 after buying an additional 167,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

