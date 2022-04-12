Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SRCL opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

