Fifth Third Bancorp Has $978,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,801.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

