Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,480,864 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

