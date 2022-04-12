Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.10 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.46 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.52.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.73.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.