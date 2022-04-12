Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GATX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

