Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 289 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $149.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.37 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

