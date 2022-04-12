Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,940 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

