Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 626 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock worth $9,918,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $242.15 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

