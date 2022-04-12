Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 360 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 430,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

BMO stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

